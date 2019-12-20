No Pongal gifts to be given in poll-bound districts: TN

By Express News Service

MADURAI: In what has come has a damper for beneficiaries, the State government has clarified that it has been asked by the State Election Commission not to distribute Pongal gifts to voters in districts where local body polls have been announced. This means, gifts distribution will happen only in nine districts for which the polls have not been announced.

Interestingly, at a press conference held shortly after the local body elections were announced, State Election Commissioner R Palaniswami said the distribution of gifts would not be stopped as it is an ‘ongoing scheme’. The government made the submission at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, in response to a PIL plea.

Move SEC for separate ballot boxes, petitioner told

The petitioner in the case, Subbulakshmi, a contestant for the Nallamannarkottai panchayat president post, had claimed that ruling party cadres were canvassing votes by luring voters with Pongal gifts. Pointing out that it is against the model code of conduct, the petitioner also sought for a direction to use separate ballot boxes for votes pertaining to the posts of Panchayat Union President, Panchayat Union Member, Village Panchayat President and Village Panchayat Ward Member.

The petitioner contended that the casting of four different ballot papers in the same ballot box will create confusion among the voters and would consume lot of time during the vote counting.Objecting the prayers, the State counsel submitted that the State Election Commission had rejected the request for distribution of Pongal gifts in the districts where local body elections are being conducted.

Recording the same, a division Bench comprising Justices M Duraiswami and T Ravindran closed the petition and also directed the petitioner to approach the Election Commission with regard to the usage of different colour ballot boxes in the civic polls.