Release performance grant funds: Velumani

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani on Thursday requested the Centre to allot basic grant funds for the State and said non-receipt of it is causing serious financial constraints on rural local bodies.‘’The non-release of funds has severely constrained village panchayats in discharging their basic duties, which in turn has led to public discontent, hardship and suffering,’’ he said speaking at an event in New Delhi.

At the event, Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Narendra Singh Tomar gave away 16 national awards to Velumani for the best performance of his department in successfully implementing schemes.

Velumani requested the Union Minister to recommend to the Finance Ministry to release the Performance Grant of `194.78 crore for financial Year 2017-18 and Basic Grant of `2,369.86 crore for 2019-20 for rural local bodies as recommended by the 14th Central Finance Commission, a release said.He submitted a memorandum to the Union Minister on the same matter and requested early sanction of the funds.Of the 16, four awards were for successfully implementing MGRNEGA in the State.