Home States Tamil Nadu

Release performance grant funds: Velumani

Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani on Thursday requested the Centre to allot basic grant funds for the State and said non-receipt of it is causing serious financial constraints on rural loc

Published: 20th December 2019 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani receiving a national award from Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Narendra Singh Tomar for successful implementation of schemes by his department | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani on Thursday requested the Centre to allot basic grant funds for the State and said non-receipt of it is causing serious financial constraints on rural local bodies.‘’The non-release of funds has severely constrained village panchayats in discharging their basic duties, which in turn has led to public discontent, hardship and suffering,’’ he said speaking at an event in New Delhi.

At the event, Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Narendra Singh Tomar gave away 16 national awards to Velumani for the best performance of his department in successfully implementing schemes. 

Velumani requested the Union Minister to recommend to the Finance Ministry to release the Performance Grant of `194.78 crore for financial Year 2017-18 and Basic Grant of `2,369.86 crore for 2019-20 for rural local bodies as recommended by the 14th Central Finance Commission, a release said.He submitted a memorandum to the Union Minister on the same matter and requested  early sanction of the funds.Of the 16, four awards were for successfully implementing MGRNEGA in the State. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SP Velumani
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp