Roof collapse: Student loses hand

THENI: The right hand of a 13-year-old boy was amputated on Wednesday, a day after he and an 11-year-old boy sustained serious injuries after the roof of an old nutritious-noon-meal kitchen collapsed over them. The incident took place at Panchayat Union Middle School in Ponnanpadugai near Mayiladumparai on Tuesday noon when a group of students were playing inside the dilapidated building.

Selvakumar, a Class VIII student, and Eswaran, a Class VI student, were injured and taken to Government Theni Medical College and Hospital in K Villakku, from where Selvakumar was shifted to a private hospital in Madurai. He had suffered multiple fractures on his, hands, ribs and legs. Eswaran is undergoing treatment at the government medical college and hospital here after sustaining injuries on his leg.

Building, a basket case

According to sources, the school shifted noon-mean preparation from the 30-year-old building to a newer one a few years ago. Though the school management had asked officials concerned to demolish the building, no action was taken. “It took the officials this tragedy to finally heed to the request and demolish the building,” sources added.

Protest by parents

With the wounds inflicted by the tragedy still fresh in their minds, parents of the students gathered in front of the school on Thursday and declared that they would not send their children to the school until the old building is razed and government bear the medical expenses of the injured students. They also demanded government jobs to the kin of the injured students.

District Revenue Officer (DRO) K Ramesh, Andipatti Tahsildar Chandarasekar and headmistress of the school Vellathai met the parents and convinced them to disperse after promising them needed steps. The DRO handed over a compensation of `2 lakh to Selvakumar’s family.

Injured children

