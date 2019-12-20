Will ESI Act apply to private education institutions alone?

Siva Sekaran By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Will the provisions of the Employees State Insurance (ESI) Act apply to the educational institutions, more particularly, to the private ones alone, in the State?

This question was raised in the High Court by the general secretary of All India Private Educational Institutions Association, K Palaniappan of Saligramam, on Thursday. The first bench of Chief Justice A P Sahi and Justice Subramonium Prasad, before which the petition came up for hearing restrained the authorities concerned from initiating any proceedings against members of the petitioner association. The matter will be taken up in the first week of February.

The petition sought to declare a GO of the Labour and Employment department dated November 26, 2010, published in the gazette on December 29 the same year, as illegal and unconstitutional insofar as the members of the petitioner association are concerned.

According to advocate E Vijayanand, the department, by a notification on June 4, 2008, specified its intention to extend the Act to educational institutions (excluding government and government-aided). It was never published in the official gazette and no wide publicity was given to it. The final notification was not published within six months from the date of the above notification.

Instead, the government issued another notification on November 26, 2010 stating that the provisions of the ESI Act were being extended to educational institutions (excluding government and government- aided) in consultation with ESI and with the approval of the Central government. On the expiry of six months, the preliminary notification lapsed and, therefore, the government has to publish a fresh notification seeking representations from the parties concerned, before issuing the final notification, Anand stated.He contended that now the ESI officials are forcing all private institutions to get registered and to pay the amount.