Woman, daughter held for burying baby of minor girl

However, the girl gave birth to a baby on Sunday.

Published: 20th December 2019 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Pudukkottai police on Thursday detained a woman for allegedly burying the baby of her younger daughter, a minor, who got pregnant after she was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 48-year-old man. The police also detained the elder sister of the girl. 

Sources said police and revenue officials, on Wednesday, exhumed the body of the baby that was buried at the backyard of the suspects’ house. Sources said one B Raji (48), a TV set mechanic, had allegedly sexually assaulted and impregnated the class 11 girl. When the victim’s parents came to know about this, they had administered her abortion medicine. 

Sources said the girl’s mother and her elder sister buried the baby at the backyard of their house “considering the future of the girl”.

Based on a complaint by a VAO, Pudhukottai police arrested Raji under Section 5 j (II) 6 (making a female child pregnant as a consequence of sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The body was sent to Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination.

