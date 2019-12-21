Home States Tamil Nadu

Afforestation drive brings relief to this senior citizen of Srirangam

On Friday, 98-year-old Poongavanam heaved a sigh of relief as the land came under the watch of the Corporation.

Published: 21st December 2019 09:43 AM

Several Corporation workers admitted they had cleared many empty liquor bottles

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: For the last 30 years, 98-year-old Poongavanam, a resident of Srirangam, worried about anti-social elements converging on the vacant HR&CE land in front of her house.

On Friday, she heaved a sigh of relief as the land came under the watch of the Corporation. She said the afforestation initiative of planting 10,000 saplings on the land has brought peace in her life.

With the support of hundreds of college students and Corporation workers, the civic body tried Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki’s afforestation technique on 1.25 acres of HR&CE land in Srirangam. Within four hours, they planted 10,000 native plant saplings on the plot.

“Most nights, I had to fight anti-socials entering this property. For the past few days, I, at last, have peace of mind as Corporation workers started clearing the plot to plant saplings. While officials have taken the initiative to increase green cover, for me, it has actually brought peace to my life. I have been able to sleep peacefully for the past few days as the land is under the Corporation’s watch,” she said.

She was surprised to know officials were trying a successful afforestation initiative developed by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki. She also conveyed a special thanks to the 91-year-old botanist for developing this afforestation technique. 

“I am glad her technique caught the attention of officials in Tamil Nadu as it has proved to be of great help to me. I also request officials to take every step to ensure antisocials do not enter this property again,” she said.

Several Corporation workers admitted they had cleared many empty liquor bottles and other material from the land. 

“We worked hard to make the land ready for this initiative. We would definitely ensure outsiders do not enter this property again,” an official said. Though some residents expressed fears over the presence of snakes, Poongavanam is least bothered about it.

“I do not know whether I would be there to see the urban forest. We can definitely handle the reptile menace. Dealing with inebriated antisocials is a more challenging task,” said Poongavanam.

