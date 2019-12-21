After NASA, ISRO visit on the cards for this Tamil Nadu girl

Sowmya Mani By

PUDUKOTTAI: Response from TNIE readers is so overwhelming that K Jayalakshmi, a government

school student from Aadanakottai who was in need of funds for her trip to NASA, has received more than what is required (Rs 69,000).



To add to her joy, she has been promised a trip to ISRO by Padmashri and former ISRO scientist Mylswamy Annadurai.



“I was very happy to see this young girl’s interest in space. I told her I would arrange her and her friends from school a visit to ISRO. I would like to visit her school and take her to ISRO. She will be able to interact with scientists in ISRO,” said Annadurai.



The Class 11 student won a trip to NASA in a contest organised by Go4Guru and would be going in May 2020. She has paid the first instalment for the trip which has confirmed her journey.



For this girl whose house hasn’t had electricity since Gaja Cyclone hit last year, it’s a victory that has let her dream again.



“I want to thank everyone who has helped me. I would also like to extend a special thanks to the Collector, Chief Educational Officer, my Headmistress and all the teachers in my school for supporting me. I am looking forward to visiting NASA and ISRO,” said Jayalakshmi.



