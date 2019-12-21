BJP too hits the street, with its views on the CAA

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The BJP State unit on Friday staged demonstrations at key places across Tamil Nadu to counter ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

In Chennai, the demonstration was led by senior leaders including former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan and party’s national secretary H Raja. They said the demonstrations were aimed at protecting people who were being diverted by the opposition parties. At the meeting, Vellore M Ibrahim, State president, Tamil Nadu Ekathuva Prachara Jamaat and Fathima, a woman activist, spoke in support of CAA.

Explaining salient features of the CAA, Raja said the amendment was not violating Article 14, as had been claimed by opposition. Referring to the charge of former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram that CAA was against the very basis of the Constitution, Raja said, “Please read Article 11. The present amendment is the fifth one and why you have kept quiet on the past four amendments? Of the four, three were brought by Congress governments.”

Raja said another pertinent question being raised about the CAA was why Muslims were left out. In 1947, the country was split on the basis of religion. Decades ago, the then Prime Ministers of India and Pakistan, Jawaharlal Nehru and Liaquat Ali Khan had signed an agreement to protect religious minorities. While in India rights of religious minorities were protected, it was not so in Pakistan. The percentage of Hindus, which stood at 30 per cent in 1951, has now been reduced to just 1.5 per cent and Pakistan should explain where all of them had gone.

Pon Radhakrishnan said that more than 70 years had passed after Independence but not even single Muslim from India had moved to Pakistan or Bangladesh though a separate country had been formed for them. No Muslim had left India alleging that they were persecuted on the basis of religion. But the situation was the other way round in Pakistan.