Congress to go against DMK alliance in Kumari?

NAGERCOIL: A disagreement in seat-sharing has led to Congress party go against DMK and its alliances in the upcoming polls to the district panchayat wards and panchayat union wards in the western parts of Kanniyakumari.

Sources said that Congress has fielded its candidates in all the six district panchayat wards and 68 panchayat union wards in the western parts of district. The DMK, after sharing the seats, would be contesting the elections in the wards along with CPM, CPI and MDMK.

Kanniyakumari West District President of Congress MLA S Rajesh Kumar said that the party demanded three seats, as it had won three district panchayat wards in the 2011 elections. “As none was allocated to us, we are contesting alone in all the six district panchayat wards.”

Kanniyakumari West District Youth Wing Secretary DMK R Thatheyu Premkumar said that the party won in panchayat in Killiyoor Panchayat Union thrice consecutively before Congress won there in 2011.

Interest subsidy cut for agri jewel loan flayed

Chennai: DMK and MDMK have criticised the Centre for abolishing interest subsidy for agricultural jewel loans. In a Facebook post, DMK president MK Stalin said the Union government has punished farmers by abolishing interest subsidy for agricultural jewel loans and increased interest to 11 per cent from seven per cent following allegation that the assistance is being availed of by non-farmers.