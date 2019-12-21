Home States Tamil Nadu

Days after minor girl’s body found in quarry, lover and his friend held in Vellore

Police inquired with Nivedha’s family and friends before zeroing in on the two suspects.

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purpose only (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Two days after a minor girl was found dead at a stone quarry near Perumugai in Vellore, the police have arrested two persons in connection with the case.Preliminary investigation revealed that Prakash (23) of Sathuvachari was in a relationship with the victim S Nivedha (17). “Their relationship turned sour and Prakash pushed the girl off the quarry. He took his friend Naveen Kumar’s (20) help to dispose off the girl’s mobile phone,” police sources said.

Nivedha went missing on December 14 and her parents’ search in the locality turned futile. They then lodged a missing complaint with Vellore North police station. Three days later, on Wednesday, the minor’s body was found at the stone quarry in Pudhuvasoor.

Police inquired with Nivedha’s family and friends before zeroing in on the two suspects.“Prakash and Nivedha were in love for over two months. However, the relationship turned sour after Nivedha compelled Prakash for marriage. Their recent conversations often ended in fights,” police sources claimed.

On December 14, Prakash asked Nivedha to meet him at Vellore new bus stand. After her arrival, the duo went to the stone quarry in an autorickshaw to sort out issues. “An argument broke out between them, and Prakash allegedly pushed Nivedha to death at the quarry,” the sources further said.

Sathuvachari police arrested the accused under sections 302 (murder), 366 (kidnapping, abducting, or inducing woman to compel her marriage), and 109 (punishment of abetment) of the Indian Penal Code.

