Did TN school issue TC to minor boys for filing complaint against school staff?

Management evacuates boys from school premises when they sought clarification

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Days after the principal and three teachers of a school in Sulur were booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on a complaint from a class-XI student, it has come to light that the school management has issued Transfer Certificates (TC) to the student and his brother, also enrolled there.

Authorities of the school had sent the TC by post to the house of the students on Wednesday. The issue came to light on Friday after the students were evacuated from the school premises by the management after they came to seek clarification on the matter.

Sources state that the management has issued TCs to the students because cases were booked against the principal and three teachers of the school. The principal is currently not in town, added sources.
On December 15, the Sulur Police booked the principal of the school and three women teachers under sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act for allegedly sexually abusing two boys (brothers) in the guise of frisking them for mobile phones.

They have been accused of filming the exercise and threatening to put them online if the boys talked. The boys -- one a class-XI student and the other in class IX -- and their parents claimed that this is not the first time they have faced abuse and harassment at the school. A similar complaint against the principal and a few teachers, filed in January this year, is awaiting a hearing.

After cases were filed against the school staff, the boy and his entire family were booked by Sulur police on Monday night for trespassing into the school and preventing the principal from discharging his duty. This was after the older boy showed up at school after being suspended.

Police said the school management handed over the students to Sulur police, who held an inquiry with them on Monday in the presence of a Child Welfare Committee member and Anti Children Traffic Unit officials. Then, they reportedly tried to reach the parents to ask them to take their boys home. As the parents refused to do so, the boys were produced before Juvenile Justice Board and sent to Don Bosco Anbu Illam at Ukkadam.

Meanwhile, students, parents and MP P R Natarajan urged Collector K Rajamani to revoke the sexual assault case filed against the school’s teachers and principal.

