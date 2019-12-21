Home States Tamil Nadu

Equipment for 4th Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant unit shipped

This comes after core melt localization device was installed in the design position under the reactor pit of unit 3 earlier this month.

Published: 21st December 2019 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant

The first unit of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) at Kudankulam in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The equipment for the fourth unit of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant built with the help of Russian expertise have been shipped in a cargo vessel from St Petersburg, according to Rosatom, the technical consultant and main equipment supplier for the project.

The reactor pressure vessel and the core melt localization device (CMLD, colloquially known as “core catcher”), are the most essential equipment, critical for the construction of the reactor and are the 13th shipment for unit 4.

The total volume of the shipped equipment is 9,000 cubic meters and the distance to the port of destination is over 15,000 km. The scheduled arrival is in January.

This comes after core melt localization device was installed in the design position under the reactor pit of unit 3 earlier this month.

A core melt localization device is one of the most important passive safety systems of modern nuclear power plant of Russian design. CMLD is installed at the bottom of plants’s protective shell. It is designed to localise and cool the molten core material in case of a hypothetical accident that could lead to damage to the core. The “core catcher” allows the integrity of the protective shell to be preserved and thus excludes radioactive emission in the environment, even if the hypothetical accident is serious, Rosatom said.

“In spite of inherent difficulties due to the pressure under which the port is operating at the end of the year we fulfilled our obligations and shipped the necessary equipment,” said  Alexander Kvasha, First Deputy Director for Projects in India at ASE, engineering division of Russia’s Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation in a release.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp