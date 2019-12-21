Equipment for 4th Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant unit shipped

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The equipment for the fourth unit of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant built with the help of Russian expertise have been shipped in a cargo vessel from St Petersburg, according to Rosatom, the technical consultant and main equipment supplier for the project.

The reactor pressure vessel and the core melt localization device (CMLD, colloquially known as “core catcher”), are the most essential equipment, critical for the construction of the reactor and are the 13th shipment for unit 4.

The total volume of the shipped equipment is 9,000 cubic meters and the distance to the port of destination is over 15,000 km. The scheduled arrival is in January.

This comes after core melt localization device was installed in the design position under the reactor pit of unit 3 earlier this month.

A core melt localization device is one of the most important passive safety systems of modern nuclear power plant of Russian design. CMLD is installed at the bottom of plants’s protective shell. It is designed to localise and cool the molten core material in case of a hypothetical accident that could lead to damage to the core. The “core catcher” allows the integrity of the protective shell to be preserved and thus excludes radioactive emission in the environment, even if the hypothetical accident is serious, Rosatom said.

“In spite of inherent difficulties due to the pressure under which the port is operating at the end of the year we fulfilled our obligations and shipped the necessary equipment,” said Alexander Kvasha, First Deputy Director for Projects in India at ASE, engineering division of Russia’s Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation in a release.