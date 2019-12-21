Nadur: Bail granted for house owner

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court has granted conditional bail to Sivasubramanian, owner of a house at Mettupalayam, the compound of which fell on 17 persons crushing them to death on December 2. Justice N Seshasayee granted the relief on Friday subject to the conditions that Sivasubramanian should execute a personal bond for `1 lakh with two sureties each for a like sum and stay in Madurai and report before the district judge daily. Earlier, Sivasubramanian contended that the wall was in existence for over 20 years and it collapsed due to heavy and incessant rain.