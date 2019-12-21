Home States Tamil Nadu

NGT bins pleas against hydrocarbon project

The counsel for GEM laboratories has also submitted before the tribunal that any activity would commence only after obtaining valid clearances.  

Published: 21st December 2019 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

NGT

The National Green Tribunal. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday dismissed petitions filed against hydrocarbon project of Bengaluru-based GEM laboratories in Neduvasal village saying ‘it’s premature’.

Actor Vishal, founder of Devi Social and Education Foundation and M Selvaraj, president of Pudukottai Vadakadu Neduvasal Pakuthi Pasana and Vivasaigal Nala Sangam represented by MDMK chief Vaiko had filed the petitions in 2017 saying the project would harm the environment and agricultural potential.
However, Syed Sheriff, counsel for Union Environment Ministry, said project has not be appraised by the ministry. “The project is not given Terms of Reference (ToR) and the Tamil Nadu government has not been allotted the land either to carry out drilling operations. Under such circumstances, there was not need for anyone to appeal against the project.”

The counsel for GEM laboratories has also submitted before the tribunal that any activity would commence only after obtaining valid clearances.  

After hearing the matter, the green bench, comprising of Justice K Ramakrishnan and expert member Saibal Dasgupta opined that the petitions were premature, while giving them the liberty to appeal, if any violation are observed during the course of obtaining environmental clearance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Green Tribunal hydrocarbon project GEM Laboratories
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp