NGT bins pleas against hydrocarbon project

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday dismissed petitions filed against hydrocarbon project of Bengaluru-based GEM laboratories in Neduvasal village saying ‘it’s premature’.

Actor Vishal, founder of Devi Social and Education Foundation and M Selvaraj, president of Pudukottai Vadakadu Neduvasal Pakuthi Pasana and Vivasaigal Nala Sangam represented by MDMK chief Vaiko had filed the petitions in 2017 saying the project would harm the environment and agricultural potential.

However, Syed Sheriff, counsel for Union Environment Ministry, said project has not be appraised by the ministry. “The project is not given Terms of Reference (ToR) and the Tamil Nadu government has not been allotted the land either to carry out drilling operations. Under such circumstances, there was not need for anyone to appeal against the project.”

The counsel for GEM laboratories has also submitted before the tribunal that any activity would commence only after obtaining valid clearances.

After hearing the matter, the green bench, comprising of Justice K Ramakrishnan and expert member Saibal Dasgupta opined that the petitions were premature, while giving them the liberty to appeal, if any violation are observed during the course of obtaining environmental clearance.