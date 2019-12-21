Home States Tamil Nadu

Southern railways will complete electrification in 2020 says General Manager John Thomas

Railways

Image of Southern Railways used for representational purposes only (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Southern  Railway (SR) General Manager John Thomas along with other senior officials on Friday inspected in the Tiruchy division, including Vriddhachalam,  Ariyalur, Srirangam and Tiruchy.

The team inspected the bridge on Vellar river and conducted speed trial between Ichchangadu and Ariyalur station.

Later, addressing media in Tiruchy, Thomas said, "Electrification work in Southern  Railway is likely to be completed in 2022. Most of the unmanned level crossings were removed by March 2019.  Our next target is eliminating all level crossings by 2022. Underpass pr Overbridges would replace level crossings," he said.

Thomas assured that gatekeepers would be posted in Karaikkudi-Pattukottai route within six months, which would help restore regular services. 

The General Manager inaugurated a CCTV based inspection system that can monitor and detect defects in wheels or wires hanging in the underside of a coach. The facility is available in seven platforms of Tiruchy railway station.

Also, he announced cash awards to outstanding employees and distributed merit certificates.

