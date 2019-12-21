Will TN get a slice in Centre's Rs 100 lakh crore investment pie?

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Will the State get a slice from the proposed investment of Rs 100 lakh crore by the Union government in infrastructure projects? It is learnt that Tamil Nadu has been asked to provide a list of projects to be implemented in the financial year 2019-20, up to year 2025.

This comes in the wake of the Centre setting up a task force to draw up plans for building infrastructure worth Rs 100 lakh crore ($1.4 trillion) over the next five years.To achieve the GDP of $5 trillion by 2024-25, India needs to spend around $1.4 trillion (Rs 100 lakh crore) over these years on infrastructure.

The finance ministry has set up a task force under the chairmanship of Secretary (DEA) to draw up a National infrastructure pipeline from 2019-20 to 2024-25.

The project would include greenfield and brownfield projects costing above Rs 100 crore each. Official sources told Express that Niti Aaayog has requested the State to provide information about what is to be implemented as per the harmonised master list of infrastructure projects.

The projects under the list include transport and logistics, energy, water and sanitation, communications and social and commercial infrastructure, which include affordable housing, tourism, hospitals, etc.

Government departments have been directed to upload data for the list of infrastructure projects involving more than Rs 100 crore.

Sources told Express the Union government has not committed that they will fund projects from the State, but have asked for the list.

Interestingly, many projects have been delayed due to want of funds from the Centre. Sources said funds are awaited to implement eight schemes earmarked under the National Livestock Mission 2018-19. The State has also urged the Centre to release funds to the tune of over Rs 6,300 crore, which it is supposed to receive as per the recommendations of the 14th Central Finance Commission.