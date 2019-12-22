21 tonnes of onions seized by election commission flying squad in Tamil Nadu

By PTI

NAGAPATTINAM: Election flying squad officials on Sunday seized 21 tonnes of onion from a vehicle near Sirkazhi in the district.

The seizure was effected during vehicle checks carried out to monitor large scale movement of cash and other articles in the district ahead of the local body polls scheduled to be held on December 27 in the state.

The onions being transported from Maharashtra to a trader in the district was seized as the lorry driver could not produce supporting documents.

The vehicle was handed over to the police.