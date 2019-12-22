AC Tech celebrates Platinum jubilee, honours alumni

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Alagappa College of Technology (AC Tech) celebrated its platinum jubilee on Saturday by honouring its distinguished alumni. Governor Banwarilal Purohit presented the ‘Distinguished Alumni Awards’ to 12 AC Tech alumni including N Srinivasan, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, India Cements and Thirumalachari Ramasamy, Former Secretary, Science & Technology, GOI, according to an official statement.

AC Tech started with chemical engineering as its first course and a year later expanded to include textile and leather technology courses. In the same vein of introducing innovative courses, over the years it offered courses in Crystal Growth Centre, Biotechnology, Ceramic Technology, Centre for Nanoscience and Technology, Food Technology and Applied Science and Technology. Today 75 years later, A C Tech’s sprawling campus offers nine disciplines for 2,500 students with half of it being girl students, the statement said.