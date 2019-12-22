Home States Tamil Nadu

Chidambaram participates in Pudukai rally

Several Muslim outfits in the Central districts joined in the escalating protest against CAA and NRC.

Massive crowd at the protest in Pudukkottai on Saturday | Muthu Kannan

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI :  Several Muslim outfits in the Central districts joined in the escalating protest against CAA and NRC. Thousands hit the streets holding placards, wearing badges and shouting slogans. In the protest that took place in front of Chinnapa Park in Pudukkottai on Saturday, former finance minister P Chidambaram participated.

“Several people in the country are unemployed. Instead of solving real-time problem such as this, the government is focussed on dividing people,” he said. The protest was organised by Jamathul Ulama Sabai. Slogans were raised to roll back the Act. “A particular religion is excluded from the minorities who are eligible for the citizenship. How can such a law be passed?” asked Abdul Karren, a protester. 

Shops shut in Nagai
Thousands of shops in Muslim-dominant places like Nagore near Nagapattinam and Needur near Mayiladuthurai were shut down on Saturday, in opposition to CAA and NRC. Traders left their business and joined in the protest. In Karaikal, thousands of Muslims rallied from Big Mosque to Karaikal New Bus Stand. 

