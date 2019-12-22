CPM leader visits SL refugee camp, booked
TIRUNELVELI : The Central government should not discriminate against the people while offering citizenship to the refugees staying in the country, said CPM State Secretary K Balakrishnan, during his visit to the Perumalpuram Sri Lankan refugee camp on Saturday.
Following his visit, the Perumalpuram police registered a case against him under four sections — 153 (a), 188, 505(1)(b) and 505 (2) — of the IPC for allegedly entering the camp without the permission of collector and inciting the refugees.