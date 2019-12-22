Dalits allege caste Hindus fudged papers for polls in TN village

Shyamsundar N By

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Dalits have threatened to boycott local body polls alleging that a couple of Caste Hindus had fudged their community certificates and filed nominations to the post of village panchayat president (reserved seat) in Nachiyanandhal village, Tiruvannamalai district. The Dalits hoisted black flags at their houses following the acceptance of the nomination papers filed by the two ‘Caste Hindus.’

“We submitted petitions to the election officials urging them to reject the papers. However, the nominations were accepted. We will not cast our vote unless the officials concerned initiate action against these two candidates,” a villager said. Another villager claimed that people form other castes would neither allow the Dalits to contest for the reserved seat nor the other seats.

Collector K S Kandasamy told Express, “We checked the certificates and found them genuine. If the voters still dispute the genuineness, we will set up a committee to verify it after the election. If the certificates are found to have been obtained through false claims, we will forward the issue to the Election Commission and wait for further course of action.”

It may be noted that as many as 1,594 nominations were accepted without competition in the district. Of the 1,594, three are contesting for the post of panchayat union ward members, 47 for village panchayat presidents, and 1,544 for village panchayat ward members.

