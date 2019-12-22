Home States Tamil Nadu

Dalits allege caste Hindus fudged papers for polls in TN village

Certificates genuine, but if voters insist, will form probe panel after elections, says Collector

Published: 22nd December 2019 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Black flags hoisted in Dalit houses as they threaten to boycott local body polls in Nachiyananthal, Tiruvannamalai |express

By Shyamsundar N
Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Dalits have threatened to boycott local body polls alleging that a couple of Caste Hindus had fudged their community certificates and filed nominations to the post of village panchayat president (reserved seat) in Nachiyanandhal village, Tiruvannamalai district. The Dalits hoisted black flags at their houses following the acceptance of the nomination papers filed by the two ‘Caste Hindus.’

“We submitted petitions to the election officials urging them to reject the papers. However, the nominations were accepted. We will not cast our vote unless the officials concerned initiate action against these two candidates,” a villager said. Another villager claimed that people form other castes would neither allow the Dalits to contest for the reserved seat nor the other seats.

READ | Democracy going once, going twice: Panchayat posts up for sale in TN villages

Collector K S Kandasamy told Express, “We checked the certificates and found them genuine. If the voters still dispute the genuineness, we will set up a committee to verify it after the election. If the certificates are found to have been obtained through false claims, we will forward the issue to the Election Commission and wait for further course of action.”

It may be noted that as many as 1,594 nominations were accepted without competition in the district. Of the 1,594, three are contesting for the post of panchayat union ward members, 47 for village panchayat presidents, and 1,544 for village panchayat ward members.

READ | Threatened by caste Hindus, Dalit candidate in TN village to withdraw nomination

1,544 candidates contesting for the post of village panchayat ward members, 47 for village panchayat presidents, three candidates contesting for the post of panchayat union ward members

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nachiyanandhal village village panchayat president fake documents
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally at Ramlia Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday| Shekhar Yadav
Modi talks about NRC, takes a jibe at Mamata and Congress
Anti CAA stir: UP government starts process to seize property of rioters
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp