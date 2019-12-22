Home States Tamil Nadu

Driver who escaped with Rs 52L of ATM cash nabbed

Two days after a driver of cash replenishment agency for ATMs drove away the vehicle with `52 lakh, a special team traced him to his native town Mannargudi and secured him on Saturday.

Published: 22nd December 2019 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Two days after a driver of cash replenishment agency for ATMs drove away the vehicle with Rs 52 lakh, a special team traced him to his native town Mannargudi and secured him on Saturday.While police found the vehicle, driven away by the accused Ambrose on Thursday evening, abandoned near Korukkupet on Friday morning, they also seized Rs 32 lakh from his house and detained his wife Rani Mary for interrogation.

Based on the information the woman gave, the police traced Ambrose and secured him. Police said the remaining Rs 20 lakh was recovered from him. Ambrose was brought to the city on Saturday and further inquiry is on.

TAGS
Chennai ATM theft case
