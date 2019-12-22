Encounters getting legitimised due to judiciary delays: Madras HC judge

By Express News Service

MADURAI: "Encounters (extrajudicial killings) are getting legitimised due to judiciary delays. There should not be any compromise in the rule of law even if people approve," said Madras High Court Justice G R Swaminathan at the valedictory function of a 15-day training programme on 'Human Rights' for women students organised by SOCO Trust here on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, he said, "People want justice; if given instantly, all the better. Nevertheless, the encounter is not a solution for the delay, and justice should be properly served. Human Rights serve an important purpose in this."

He added that Human Rights were not just about 'Rights' but also deal with basic human dignity, respect and several other aspects. "For instance, we are not aware of Intersex people. What provisions have we made for them to make this space inclusive? They also should be able to exercise their rights," he said.

Senior advocate M Ajmal Khan said, "Though we all did watch the Mumbai Terror attacks (in TV channels), we (the judges) did not deliver an instant judgment. The contention of the accused should also be heard."

The training was conducted by SOCO Trust from December 5 to 12. Joint Director of SOCO Trust, S Selva Gomathi and other trust members were present.