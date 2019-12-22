Home States Tamil Nadu

Gang war: Bike-borne duo hacked to death in broad daylight

Eight-member gang throws country bombs on bike, attacks the two with sharp weapons

Published: 22nd December 2019 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Tiruvallur District Police Superintendent Aravindan and other police personnel inspecting the spot at Tiruvallur on Saturday | special arrangement

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : In an ongoing gang war between three different groups, two men were hacked to death in broad daylight at Tiruvallur on Saturday morning.According to police, the two persons, identified as B Jeeva and R Gopi from Periya Kancheepuram, were believed to be accomplices of a former rowdy from Kancheepuram, Sridhar (now deceased).“On Saturday around 10.30 am, the duo was riding a motorbike from Thirupachur to Thakkolam in Tiruvallur district. Jeeva was riding the bike with Gopi on the pillion. 

“When they neared Pannur, Jeeva slowed down to negotiate a speed-breaker. An eight-member gang threw country bombs on the duo. When they fell off the bike, the gang hacked them to death,” a police officer said.“When some of the eyewitnesses tried to nab the attackers, the gang threatened them with sharp weapons and fled,” the officer added.

The Mappedu police registered a case and sent the bodies to the Tiruvallur Government hospital for post-mortem.Tiruvallur District Police Superintendent Aravindan visited the spot. Preliminary inquiry revealed that following the death of Sridhar, his gang members were in constant clash with gangs led by Thanika and Thyagu.While Jeeva and Gopi are believed to be Sridhar’s men, the police are yet to identify the gang members who hacked the two to death. A sniffer dog was pressed into service.

Constant clashes
Probe revealed that after the death of Sridhar, his gang members were in constant clashes with gangs led by Thanika and Thyagu. While Jeeva and Gopi are believed to be Sridhar’s men, the police are yet to identify those murdered the two

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai murder case Tamil Nadu murder case gang war case
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally at Ramlia Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday| Shekhar Yadav
Modi talks about NRC, takes a jibe at Mamata and Congress
Anti CAA stir: UP government starts process to seize property of rioters
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp