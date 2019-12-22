Gang war: Bike-borne duo hacked to death in broad daylight

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : In an ongoing gang war between three different groups, two men were hacked to death in broad daylight at Tiruvallur on Saturday morning.According to police, the two persons, identified as B Jeeva and R Gopi from Periya Kancheepuram, were believed to be accomplices of a former rowdy from Kancheepuram, Sridhar (now deceased).“On Saturday around 10.30 am, the duo was riding a motorbike from Thirupachur to Thakkolam in Tiruvallur district. Jeeva was riding the bike with Gopi on the pillion.

“When they neared Pannur, Jeeva slowed down to negotiate a speed-breaker. An eight-member gang threw country bombs on the duo. When they fell off the bike, the gang hacked them to death,” a police officer said.“When some of the eyewitnesses tried to nab the attackers, the gang threatened them with sharp weapons and fled,” the officer added.

The Mappedu police registered a case and sent the bodies to the Tiruvallur Government hospital for post-mortem.Tiruvallur District Police Superintendent Aravindan visited the spot. Preliminary inquiry revealed that following the death of Sridhar, his gang members were in constant clash with gangs led by Thanika and Thyagu.While Jeeva and Gopi are believed to be Sridhar’s men, the police are yet to identify the gang members who hacked the two to death. A sniffer dog was pressed into service.

