‘Law should not be compromised even if people approve’

By Express News Service

MADURAI: “Encounters are getting legitimised due to judiciary delays. There should not be any compromise in the rule of law even if people approve,” said Madras HC Justice G R Swaminathan at valedictory function of a 15-day training programme on ‘Human Rights’ for women students organised by SOCO Trust here on Saturday. He said, “People want justice; if given instantly, all the better.

Nevertheless, encounter is not a solution for delay, and justice should be properly served. Human Rights serve an important purpose in this. Human Rights are not just about ‘Rights’ but also deal with basic human dignity, respect and several other aspects.”