Minority trade union shall also be given weightage during rows: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The first bench of the Madras High Court has held that the minority trade union in a work place coming under the purview of the Industrial Disputes Act should also be given weight while considering a dispute.Chief Justice A P Sahi and Justice Subramonium Prasad gave the ruling while partly allowing an appeal from management of Roca Bathroom Products Private Limited in Ranipet, Vellore district, on December 19.

In a dispute over wage revision, the company management entered into a settlement under Section 18 (1) of the Industrial Disputes Act with Roca Ranipet Labour Union in Navalpur on January 21. Later an application was sent to the ID Tribunal for consideration of the settlement for framing a preliminary issue to that effect. However, the tribunal rejected it on the ground that signatories to settlement are not office-bearers of Ranipet Labour Union, which represented majority of workers. And a single judge concurred with it. Hence, the present appeal.

“We partly allow this appeal setting aside observations made by Industrial Tribunal to the effect that the January 2019 settlement cannot be looked into as it was not signed by office bearers of the majority union. We also do not approve reasoning of the single judge that an adjudicatory forum is bound by terms set out only by majority workmen.

This, in our opinion, cannot be done without testing the fairness of the terms of the settlement. The tribunal can however in its discretion decline to decide the issue as a preliminary issue and can adjudicate all issues finally. The tribunal may proceed to dispose of the matter in the light of the observations made above, preferably within one month,” the bench said.