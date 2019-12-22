Only 600 acres of temple land to be assigned to landless: Revenue Dept 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Of the 4.78 lakh acres of temple lands only 600 acres are going to be assigned to landless poor living on the vacant land, benefitting 20,000 families, the State Revenue department has stated in its additional affidavit filed in the High Court on Friday.

The counter was filed in response to PIL petitions from A Radhakrishnan of Salem and another challenging a GO dated August 30 of the Revenue and Disaster Management department, which sought to assign the land belonging to temples to the poor who were sitting over them. And the bench of November 22 had stayed the operation of the GO. In its present petition, the department sought to vacate the stay.