Rural local body polls: No one is contesting in these seven wards in Thoothukudi district

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: At least seven panchayat ward member posts have not received applications for the local body election in the district.

According to sources, six wards in Pitchuvilai village panchayat of Tiruchendur Union and the sixth ward in Ezhuvaraimukki village panchayat of Sathankulam Union have no contestants.

Pitchuvilai village of Tiruchendur union has six wards and the president post has been reserved for Scheduled Category (woman). The village has a total of 785 eligible voters -- six dalit voters and the rest are of the Nadar community.

Former panchayat president of the village Rathnapandian said, "We are not interested in the local body election since some posts have been earmarked on rotational basis to the alternative community. The public protested violently in 2016 when the reservation was published, however, no action has been taken even after three years."

Meanwhile, villagers attached to the sixth ward of Ezhuvaraimukki village panchayat that falls under Thaivilai village decided to boycott the election as their long-pending demand to establish a ration shop nearby was not fulfilled.

An official from the election department said that a report has been sent to the State Election Commission and necessary steps would be taken.