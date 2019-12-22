Stalin urges people to join Oppn protest against Citizenship Act

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Opposition leader MK Stalin on Saturday appealed to people to join DMK’s State-wide protest against the CAA and NRC. He was speaking at the launch series of books comprising speech and writings of DMK founder and former CM C N Annadurai, as a gesture of celebrating his 110th birth anniversary. The series of 110 volumes is published by Tamil Mann Pathippagam. “I not only invite cadre of DMK but all those who oppose this act to participate and express their dissent with me.”

“The CAA is a betrayal to the people of India. He added that people of Tamil Nadu will not forgive the government for this. “Secularism is facing death sentence in India and our future is in question,” he said. While the series has 110 volumes, the first stage — 64 volumes of Anna Arivukkodai — was released at Anna Arivalayam.