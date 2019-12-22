Three suspects in Kovai rape case held under Goondas Act

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE : Three men, who were arrested on charges of raping a 16-year-old girl and filming the act, have been detained under the Goondas Act. The order copies were served to them at the Coimbatore Central Prison on Saturday. According to sources, three more will be detained under the Act soon. The 16-year-old girl was gangraped when she was celebrating her birthday with her boyfriend in a park on the night of November 26.

T Rahul (21), R Prakash (22), S Karthikeyan (28) and S Narayanamoorthy (30) -- all hailing from Seeranaickenpalayam -- were arrested for the crime. Prime suspects -- P Manikandan (30) of Seeranaickenpalayam and Karthi of Vadavalli -- surrendered before a court and a police station, respectively.

All six were remanded in the Central Prison. Inspector Prabha Devi prepared a detailed report and requested the police commissioner to detain them under the Goondas Act. Commissioner umit Sharan ordered for Manikandan, Karthi and Rahul to be detained under the Act on Friday. The orders for the other three are expected to follow soon.