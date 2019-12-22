Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy priests roped into make vadas for Namakkal Anjaneyar Temple ahead of Hanuman Jayanthi

Sources said that lakhs of devotees are expected to visit the temple on Hanuman Jayanti and security measures have been taken to ensure law and order in the city.

Published: 22nd December 2019 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

Priests from Tiruchy have been roped in to make vadas.

Priests from Tiruchy have been roped in to make vadas.

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: Come Hanuman Jayanti, Lord Anjaneyar in the Namakkal Anjaneyar Temple will be adorned with a garland made of one lakh and eight vadas. This year too, priests from Tiruchy have been roped in to make these vadas.

Speaking to TNIE, priest from Tiruchy Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple R K Ramesh said that 28 priests have been making these vadas from Friday. "We start the process from 5 am and work till 10 pm. Items worth Rs 20 lakh, including 2,200 kg black gram flour, 600 litre gingelly oil, 33 kg pepper and 125 kg salt, have been used to make the vada. The work is likely to be completed on Monday, a day before the Hanuman Jayanti (December 25), and the vadamala will be handed over to the temple administration," he added.

Ramesh said that they have been making vadas for the Anjaneyar temple for the past five years. "As many as 1,400 vadas could be made using 25 kg flour. Besides making vadas, we also take up catering works for the temple festivals," he added.

Sources said that lakhs of devotees are expected to visit the temple on Hanuman Jayanti and security measures have been taken to ensure law and order in the city. A separate way to enter the temple premises is being set up on Kottaivasal road, sources added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Namakkal Anjaneyar Temple
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally at Ramlia Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday| Shekhar Yadav
Modi talks about NRC, takes a jibe at Mamata and Congress
Anti CAA stir: UP government starts process to seize property of rioters
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp