Tiruchy priests roped into make vadas for Namakkal Anjaneyar Temple ahead of Hanuman Jayanthi

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: Come Hanuman Jayanti, Lord Anjaneyar in the Namakkal Anjaneyar Temple will be adorned with a garland made of one lakh and eight vadas. This year too, priests from Tiruchy have been roped in to make these vadas.

Speaking to TNIE, priest from Tiruchy Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple R K Ramesh said that 28 priests have been making these vadas from Friday. "We start the process from 5 am and work till 10 pm. Items worth Rs 20 lakh, including 2,200 kg black gram flour, 600 litre gingelly oil, 33 kg pepper and 125 kg salt, have been used to make the vada. The work is likely to be completed on Monday, a day before the Hanuman Jayanti (December 25), and the vadamala will be handed over to the temple administration," he added.

Ramesh said that they have been making vadas for the Anjaneyar temple for the past five years. "As many as 1,400 vadas could be made using 25 kg flour. Besides making vadas, we also take up catering works for the temple festivals," he added.

Sources said that lakhs of devotees are expected to visit the temple on Hanuman Jayanti and security measures have been taken to ensure law and order in the city. A separate way to enter the temple premises is being set up on Kottaivasal road, sources added.