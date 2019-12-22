WATCH | Aamir Khan does anti-drug 'PSA' while shooting in Rameswaram

By Express News Service

RAMESWARAM: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan who was in Rameswaram on Friday as part of the shooting of his upcoming movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has appealed to the youth to stay away from narcotics and contraband drugs.

Along with Aamir, the video also features Ramanathapuram SP Varun Kumar. Aamir is seen saying, "I was told that one of the issues faced by the police here is excessive use of narcotics and contraband drugs which youngsters are getting addicted to. Getting addicted to drugs will only make life miserable. My sincere appeal to you all is that stay away from all kinds of drugs and addictive substances that can only harm your life. We are gifted with one life which we should live to the fullest and enjoy."

The actor also said that fitness is a great way to bring joy to life. "Because, when you are fit, you enjoy everything about your life," he added.