Are independents candidates fighting a losing war in Tamil Nadu?

Candidates say they need at least 15 days to make their poll symbols popular, but have been given only six days

Published: 23rd December 2019 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image ( File Photo )

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Independent candidates, who are set to contest in the upcoming local body polls, are at a distinct disadvantage, for they have merely six days to campaign. They were allotted election symbols only on December 19, and have to wind up campaigning by December 25 or 28, depending on the poll schedule in their respective area. The rural local body elections will be conducted in 27 districts in two phases — on December 27 and 30. 

The tiny window has left candidates scrambling to get their election symbol imprinted in the minds of voters. “I was given the fan symbol on December 19, and I have to reach out to 47,000 voters spread across 18 village panchayats before December 30,” says K Rathinavelu, of Pudukkottai, who is contesting as an independent from district panchayat ward-12 of Pudukkottai. “Major parties will not face problems like me, as their symbols are well known. This is not a level playing field.”       

“Even though I was the president of Manjanviduthi village for five years, I feel the time is too short to reach out to all voters,” says Deepa Arumugam, who is contesting for Pudukkottai district panchayat ward 14. “Unlike in urban areas, we have to meet every voter and garner their support. This is a curse for Independents, who have to cover 18 panchayats.”       

Deepa says the SEC should have given them at least 15 days to cover all places. “Unlike big parties, we do not have cadre or loyalists to campaign for us. If they wanted a fair election, they should have given us minimum 15 days’ time,” says Arun Kumar, whose wife Radhika is contesting for Perambalur district panchayat ward 16. Small parties, which are in alliance with Dravidian majors, are also cribbing, that with ‘minimal support’ from coalition partners, they have humongous task ahead of them.

Need time

Deepa says the SEC should have given them at least 15 days to cover all places. "We do not have cadre or loyalists to campaign for us. If they wanted a fair election, they should have given us 15 days' time," says Arun Kumar, husband of a candidate

