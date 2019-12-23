Home States Tamil Nadu

Ban on open display of tobacco in Coimbatore goes up in smoke

COIMBATORE: Defying ban on the open display of tobacco products in public places, a few people in the city have reportedly begun setting up permanent kiosks of foreign cigarette brands with attractive backlit advertising boards.

The kiosks are reportedly being established near educational institutions and IT companies, where there is a large number of floating population.

According to sources, the shopkeepers allegedly sell the products even to the minor boys without noticing their age. This is in direct violation of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003.

According to sources, the brand's distributors are reportedly influencing the shop owners to permit them to set up their kiosks.

It is also said that the company would offer to bear the expenses of setting up the shop and also provide a monthly rent.

A resident of Ramnagar, S Natarajan claimed that such a method of advertising the tobacco products in public places could influence even youngsters to pick up this vice.

"Cigarettes should not be sold with publicity. The government act is even very clear that the advertisement in a bigger nature is to be stopped," he noted.

Another resident from RS Puram, K Rajkumar urged the health department officials to educate the shopkeepers about the consequences they would face for violating the COTPA Act.

When contacted, the health department officials said that any kind of advertisement of tobacco in public places is strictly banned by the government. The officials assured to look into this issue.

