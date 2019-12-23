Journalism student contests in Tamil Nadu local body polls; claims to be the youngest candidate

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Contesting for a ward member post in the Neelambur village panchayat in Coimbatore, 21-year-old S Nagaarjun seems to be the youngest candidate in the local body polls in the State.

Pursuing a Master of Arts degree in Journalism and Mass Communication at a private college in the city, he is of the opinion that youngsters must participate in politics for society to get better.

He decided to contest in the polls partly to motivate his fellow youth.

The rules dictate that the candidate has to be not less than 18 years of age to contest in the election. "After taking an interest in the elections, I started reading about the rules, objective, and responsibilities of members of the panchayat system," he narrates. He recently had a journal related to the local body election published as a column in a newspaper, he adds.



He is contesting from Ward 3 of the village. While the village panchayat has 8,097 voters, his ward has 889 voters. The election has been scheduled for December 30.

Nagaarjun has listed a dozen announcement in his election manifesto. He has promised to take steps to develop a dedicated Android app for the people of his ward to register their grievances and seek solutions.

While Nagaarjun has claimed that he is the youngest contestant in the State, Collector and District Election Officer K Rajamani said that no such information has been released by the Election Commission.

Nagaarjun, son of a private mill worker Senthil Kumar, said that he is not affiliated to any political party.

His mother, who now works as a temporary teacher in a government school, had contested for the same post two decades ago. He is the next in his family to take up the work.