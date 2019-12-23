Lessons learnt, government encourages Tiruchy farmers to cultivate onions again

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Having learnt a lesson or two from the supply crunch that sent onion prices soaring, the Horticulture department is encouraging farmers to cultivate onions and shallots. The department has started distributing onion seeds at a subsidised cost in Tiruchy. On Sunday, 700 kg of onion seeds were brought to the district.

Heavy rain had damaged hundreds of acres of harvest-ready onions in Karnataka, a key supplier to Tamil Nadu which led to a surge in demand.

The soaring demand is yet to be quelled despite onions being brought in from Nashik and Madhya Pradesh as well as Egypt and Turkey. For the past couple of weeks, onion prices have been ruling at over Rs 100 per kg.

Farmers in the district used to cultivate onions five years ago, but due to price and irrigation issues, they switched to shallots. Thanks to the current crisis, horticulture department officials hope that farmers would resume onion cultivation.

Vimala, Deputy Director, Horticulture department, Tiruchy said, “For Bellary onions, it takes 90 to 100 days to complete a season, but it is much less for shallots. Due to maintenance costs, many farmers opted for shallot cultivation. Over time, almost all farmers in the district moved away from Bellary onion cultivation. We plan to encourage farmers to plant onions along with shallots.”

In the first phase, the department is planning to begin onion cultivation on 70 hectares, for which 700 kg of seeds has been brought to be distributed to farmers. Farmers can approach the horticultural office with their adangal to avail onion seeds for free. Farmers need 7 to 8 kg of seeds per acre.

Rajendran, farmer in Thuraiyur, said, “Most of us quit onion cultivation several years ago as prices were not enough to compensate us. As prices are high now, we are planning to cultivate some onions along with shallots.”