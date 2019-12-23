Home States Tamil Nadu

Man detained for smuggling exotic animals from Bangkok to Chennai

Mohammed Mohideen, the suspect, who had arrived from Bangkok, alleged that an unknown person had given him the bag.

Published: 23rd December 2019 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

A Prairie Dog that was smuggled from Bangkok.

A Prairie Dog that was smuggled from Bangkok. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a rare haul, the Customs Department officials on Sunday seized exotic species of rodents and lizards smuggled into the country from Bangkok. One suspect has been detained for inquiry. An Air Intelligence Unit statement says 12 Banner-tailed Kangaroo Rats, 2 Prairie Dogs, 1 Red Squirrel, and 5 Blue Iguana Lizard have been seized.  

The AIU statement said it had received a tip-off about the smuggling. The officials noticed a man ‘moving suspiciously’ at the airport. “While his red colour stroller bag was collected for a search, he hurriedly walked towards the exit. He was intercepted at the gate and taken for an inquiry,” said the statement.

Mohammed Mohideen (28), the suspect, who had arrived from Bangkok, alleged that an unknown person had given him the bag. It was to be handed over to someone outside the city airport. “Though he was taken outside the airport so that some stranger would identify him, no one turned up,” said the statement. He has been detained for an inquiry.

The Animal Quarantine Officials recommended the animals be sent back to Bangkok. While Prairie Dogs are native to North America, Red Squirrels are common in Eurasia.

Endangered iguana smuggled

The veterinary doctors from Aringar Anna Zoological Park inspected and found the animals to be healthy.  The Blue Iguana Lizards, native to Grand Cayman islands,  are an endangered species

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai airport
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Film actors and other artistes conduct anti-CAA rally in Kochi on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Hundreds, including filmstars and theatre artists, take to streets against CAA in Kochi
Buy water generated from air for Rs 2 at Secunderabad station
Gallery
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp