Man detained for smuggling exotic animals from Bangkok to Chennai

CHENNAI: In a rare haul, the Customs Department officials on Sunday seized exotic species of rodents and lizards smuggled into the country from Bangkok. One suspect has been detained for inquiry. An Air Intelligence Unit statement says 12 Banner-tailed Kangaroo Rats, 2 Prairie Dogs, 1 Red Squirrel, and 5 Blue Iguana Lizard have been seized.

The AIU statement said it had received a tip-off about the smuggling. The officials noticed a man ‘moving suspiciously’ at the airport. “While his red colour stroller bag was collected for a search, he hurriedly walked towards the exit. He was intercepted at the gate and taken for an inquiry,” said the statement.



Mohammed Mohideen (28), the suspect, who had arrived from Bangkok, alleged that an unknown person had given him the bag. It was to be handed over to someone outside the city airport. “Though he was taken outside the airport so that some stranger would identify him, no one turned up,” said the statement. He has been detained for an inquiry.

The Animal Quarantine Officials recommended the animals be sent back to Bangkok. While Prairie Dogs are native to North America, Red Squirrels are common in Eurasia.

Endangered iguana smuggled



The veterinary doctors from Aringar Anna Zoological Park inspected and found the animals to be healthy. The Blue Iguana Lizards, native to Grand Cayman islands, are an endangered species