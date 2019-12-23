NIFT-TEA students beautify the walls of Tamil Nadu government school

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Cosmetics can work wonders, and if the beneficiary in question is a ramshackle building housing the temple of knowledge, the affect can be cheery and welcome. That probably was the driving force behind the NIFT-TEA College of Knitwear Fashion students, who painted the school and drew colourful cartoons on the walls.

Panchayat Union school at Ponnapuram at Mudalipalayam in the district was in dire straits until the students took up the project.

Head of Department (HOD) of Garment Design and Production D Jayanth told TNIE, "Students of the NIFT-TEA are highly creative and they constantly seek out opportunities to hone their skills. They often request me for projects that they can undertake outside the institution.

A few weeks ago, I met a group of teachers from the school, who were travelling from Coimbatore to Tirupur. While we were having a conversation, they mentioned that the walls of the schools have not been painted for years. It gave me the idea and I informed the principal and other teachers of the NIFT-TEA college. After getting permission, the students and I visited the school."



According to Jayanth, the school was in a shambles. "Paints had peeled off and layers of dirt had accumulated. So we decided to give the government school a facelift. After inspection, we estimated the cost of buying cleaning materials and paints. The amount was high for the students to bear but the college teachers and staff chipped in and helped them collect over Rs 9,000."



Though all the students were excited to be a part of the project, only 13 were selected, who were given a week's time (last week of November) to complete the project.

They were the second and third-year students from the Garment Design and Production Department. "The experience was amazing. The children too did their part by offering the students water and any other help they needed. Now, we are have decided to take up more such projects in future," Jayanth added.



The school has classes from I to V, and around 120 students.