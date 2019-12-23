Home States Tamil Nadu

Not Goa or Kerala, Tamil Nadu tops in tourist arrival for the fifth consecutive year

Tamil Nadu has also identified new tourists places, and started works to build infrastructure in those spots.

CM Edapadi K Palaniswami checks the weapons at a stall of Police after inaugurating the Tamil Nadu Tourism Trade Fair exhibition’ at Island Grounds, on Sunday in Chennai.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the fifth consecutive year, Tamil Nadu stands number one in tourist arrivals, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Sunday, while inaugurating the 46th Indian Tourism and Trade exhibition at Island Grounds.  

“Tamil Nadu had the highest tourist arrival from the year 2014 to 2017. In 2018, 39 crore domestic and 61 lakh foreign tourists visited Tamil Nadu. The number of tourists to Mamallapuram, a UNESCO heritage site, has increased after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held an informal summit there,” he claimed.  

Tamil Nadu has also identified new tourists places, and started works to build infrastructure in those spots. TN is creating job opportunities by taking various initiatives, the chief minister said. “The State has allotted Rs 99.91 crore for development of coastal tourism places by building basic amenities like toilets and drinking water facilities.”

The CM further said the fair will be helpful for people in knowing the State Government’s schemes. The departments also showcase their services. Entertainment activities and amusement rides also will be a part of 70-day fair. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said temple tourism was attracting several people to the State.

Dance festival at Mahab inaugurated

The annual Indian Dance Festival at Mahabalipuram organised by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department was inaugurated on Saturday. According to officials, the Dance Festival which is being held at Shore Temple site was inaugurated by Tourism Department Minister Vellamandi N Natarajan, and will end on 19 January.

Tourism exhibition

The CM said that the fair will be helpful for people in knowing the Government’s schemes. The departments also showcase their services. Entertainment activities, amusement rides also will be its part

