Onions worth Rs 27.3 lakh seized in Tamil Nadu on suspicion of distribution to voters

Published: 23rd December 2019 01:23 PM

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A flying squad of officials seized 21 tons of onions near Sirkazhi in the wee hours of Sunday on suspicion that it could be used to induce voters.

The truck was seized as the driver did not carry documents necessary to transport and deliver the consignment. The truck was released after seven hours as the recipient of the consignment turned up with the invoice for the purchase.

The 21 tons were worth over Rs 27.3 lakhs. “Onions do not come under the model code of conduct. But a driver must possess an invoice for such commodities as per the guidelines of the Civil Supplies Department. The truck driver did not have the papers. We also suspected that it could have been transported to be given to voters. So, we seized the onions and informed the Civil Supplies about taking over them,” said L Premchandran, the special tahsildar who led the squad.

The truck was from Solapur in Maharashtra and en route to a village named Thiitai near Sirkazhi. The officials became more suspicious after knowing the destination, which was not much of a vegetable hub compared to the likes of the markets in Sirkazhi or Mayiladuthurai towns.

The squad took the truck to Sirkazhi Police Station and asked the driver named Nanthakumar, who hailed from Oothankarai to produce the bill, which he alleged, he had missed on the way. Big onions sell near Sirkazhi at a wholesale rate of around Rs 130 and the retail rate of Rs 140.

According to civil supplies officials, they have the authority to seize onions over the permissible storage of 25 metric tons for a wholesaler and five tons for a retailer.

The election flying squads and the static surveillance teams usually seize jewels and cash being transported without documents under the model code of conduct during election times on a suspicion that they could be distributed to voters.

They are usually deposited in the local treasury in the taluk until the consignee produces the bills or until the election gets over. Since onions are perishable, the consignee was on a clock. The consignee eventually turned up with the invoice for the purchase.

The truck of onions was released around noon on Sunday. According to the officials, the trader asked the truck driver to bring the consignment to his village before taking it to the market.

