Tamil Nadu couple abducts 65-year-old man as their daughter ‘elopes’ with his son

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A couple from Panamuppanpatti in Vikkramangalam on Saturday allegedly abducted a 65-year-old man, believing that their daughter eloped with the man’s son.



The woman, estranged from her husband from her fourth marriage four months ago, went missing earlier this month. She reportedly took with her Rs 1 lakh and 15 sovereigns. The elderly man has been rescued and the couple arrested.

According to sources, the woman, daughter of M Krishnan (50) and wife Pandiyammal (48) from Panamuppanpatti, developed a relationship with one Ramar (29), a resident of Siragampatti in Usilampatti. However, her parents disapproved of the relationship and shifted their residence to Samanatham, but the affair continued.



On December 16, the couple lodged a complaint with the Silaiman police, claiming that their daughter was missing. The couple suspected her to have eloped with Ramar. On Saturday, the couple went to Ramar’s house in Siragampatti. When Rajamani said his son was not at the home at the moment, they asked him to come with them, saying they wanted his advice on sinking a borewell on their plot.

Once the couple reached their house, they held Rajamani captive and called Ramar, demanding a ransom of Rs 1 lakh and 15 sovereigns to release him. Following this, Ramar alerted the Usilampatti Town police, which despatched a team to rescue Rajamani and arrest the couple. However, the police is still groping in the dark in tracing the missing woman.