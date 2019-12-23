Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu parents held for abducting elderly man believing daughter eloped with his son

On December 16, the couple lodged a complaint with the Silaiman police, claiming that their daughter was missing from the house. They also reported the disappearance of cash and jewellery.

Abducted

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A couple from Panamuppanpatti in Vikkramangalam on Saturday allegedly abducted a 65-year-old man, believing that their daughter eloped with the man's son.

The incident

According to sources, the woman, daughter of M Krishnan (50) and wife Pandiyammal (48) from Panamuppanpatti in Vikkramangalam, developed a relationship with one Ramar (29), son of A Rajamani, a resident of Siragampatti in Usilampatti and a borewell contractor, after she started living with her parents again.

However, her parents disapproved of the relationship and to nip it in the bud, shifted their residence to Samanatham, but the affair continued.

On December 16, the couple lodged a complaint with the Silaiman police, claiming that their daughter was missing from the house. They also mentioned the disappearance of cash and jewellery in the complaint.

The daughter had gone missing earlier this month. She reportedly took with her Rs 1 lakh and 15 sovereigns. The couple suspected her to have eloped with Ramar.

On Saturday, the couple, who believed that their daughter was still with Ramar, went to his house in Siragampatti.

When Rajamani said his son was not at the home at the moment, they asked him to come with them, saying they wanted his advice on sinking a borewell on their plot.

Rajamani, who was not aware of the developments, went with the couple.

Once the couple reached their house, they held Rajamani captive and called Ramar, demanding a ransom of Rs 1 lakh and 15 sovereigns to release him.

Following this, Ramar alerted the Usilampatti Town police, which dispatched a team to rescue Rajamani and arrest the couple.

However, the police is still groping in the dark in tracing the missing woman.

