Home States Tamil Nadu

TANGEDCO officials suspended for negligence after live wire kills three in Tiruchy

An Assistant Engineer, foreman and wireman with the Tiruchy rural division were among those who were suspended.
 

Published: 23rd December 2019 10:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 10:46 PM   |  A+A-

Relatives of the deceased mourning the death of their family members.

Relatives of the deceased mourning the death of their family members. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A day after three members of a family were electrocuted in a field at Navalur Kuttapattu, three TANGEDCO officers were suspended on Monday for alleged negligence.

An Assistant Engineer, foreman and wireman with the Tiruchy rural division were among those who were suspended.

"The three employees were suspended for failing to maintain the electricity lines. The officials should have made sure that the poles and wires were intact, but did not check for wires that were vulnerable," a senior official said.

Oppaiye (70), her son Ramamoorthy (54) and grandson Gunasekar (23) died on Sunday evening after they came into contact with a live wire that had allegedly snapped from nearby poles.

"We are a big family helping each other in agriculture. Till 1 pm, I was in the field along with them. They were applying fertilizer to the paddy crops. Within few minutes after I left, the mishap happened. Usually, on Sundays, more than five family members worked on the field. On that fateful day, some of them could not turn up due to other work. Otherwise more deaths would have happened there." said P Murthy, a relative of the deceased.

The bodies were buried at their native village of Periyanayakichathiram on Sunday night.

S Govindarajan, another relative said "The crops in the field are full-grown and will see harvest in three weeks. They could not spot the snapped wire as it was hidden by the crops. Ramamoorthy was the first to be killed when he stepped on a live wire while sprinkling fertilizers. The other two jumped to his
rescue and suffered electric shock too. On seeing the smoke, a small boy who was playing in the nearby field shouted for help. Only after that, the villagers rushed to the spot."

With elections round-the-corner, leaders from political parties paid respect to the deceased.

Moreover, relatives said that they already took the issue to the notice of EB staff but no action to repair vulnerable wires was taken so far. Based on the complaint from a relative Gandhi, Ramjee Nagar police registered a case under section 174 of CrPC (Unnatural death).

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TANGEDCO
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp