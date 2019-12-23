TANGEDCO officials suspended for negligence after live wire kills three in Tiruchy

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A day after three members of a family were electrocuted in a field at Navalur Kuttapattu, three TANGEDCO officers were suspended on Monday for alleged negligence.



An Assistant Engineer, foreman and wireman with the Tiruchy rural division were among those who were suspended.



"The three employees were suspended for failing to maintain the electricity lines. The officials should have made sure that the poles and wires were intact, but did not check for wires that were vulnerable," a senior official said.



Oppaiye (70), her son Ramamoorthy (54) and grandson Gunasekar (23) died on Sunday evening after they came into contact with a live wire that had allegedly snapped from nearby poles.



"We are a big family helping each other in agriculture. Till 1 pm, I was in the field along with them. They were applying fertilizer to the paddy crops. Within few minutes after I left, the mishap happened. Usually, on Sundays, more than five family members worked on the field. On that fateful day, some of them could not turn up due to other work. Otherwise more deaths would have happened there." said P Murthy, a relative of the deceased.



The bodies were buried at their native village of Periyanayakichathiram on Sunday night.



S Govindarajan, another relative said "The crops in the field are full-grown and will see harvest in three weeks. They could not spot the snapped wire as it was hidden by the crops. Ramamoorthy was the first to be killed when he stepped on a live wire while sprinkling fertilizers. The other two jumped to his

rescue and suffered electric shock too. On seeing the smoke, a small boy who was playing in the nearby field shouted for help. Only after that, the villagers rushed to the spot."



With elections round-the-corner, leaders from political parties paid respect to the deceased.



Moreover, relatives said that they already took the issue to the notice of EB staff but no action to repair vulnerable wires was taken so far. Based on the complaint from a relative Gandhi, Ramjee Nagar police registered a case under section 174 of CrPC (Unnatural death).