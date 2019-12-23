Home States Tamil Nadu

This Tiruchy village is set to have an all-women council

Even as candidates in various parts of the districts were busy canvasing to garner support, the ones contesting for seven panchayat positions in Koppavali were very relaxed.

Published: 23rd December 2019 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

The village president post and three of the six ward member posts were reserved for women this year.

By Jayakumar Madala 
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: For the next five years, Koppavalli would be an all-women administered village. All ward members and president of village panchayat post were contested by women and that too unopposed.

The village president post and three of the six ward member posts were reserved for women this year.

With 950 voters coming from all over the village and nominating seven women as their village panchayat representatives, the village would probably set the benchmark as the first women-ruled village in the district.

“We want our village to set an example as the forerunner for women empowerment. All the seven positions including the panchayat president and ward members will have women candidates. While the reservation allots only three ward member position, we choose the other way to start the process of empowerment from our own village”, said KST Pannerselvam, three-time former president of the village and brain-child behind the initiative.

Incidentally, even the 2006 by-polls witnessed an unopposed election in the village, according to locals. “In 2006, five men and two women were elected for the panchayat posts unopposed. While the last time the representative included both the genders, this is the first time when only women will contest from our village”, said a resident of the village.

All the seven candidates in the fray are contesting for the first time. C Kalpana, contesting for the post of Village Panchayat Ward Member from Ward 4, said, “This is an opportunity which I never thought would arrive. We are enthusiastic about the prospects as it will pave way for more women in our village to come forward. We are looking forward to our tenure to bring the best to our villages.”

