Tuskers bulldoze plantain trees, tomato crops in Vellore

A Forest department officer said that around seven elephants strayed into the farmland and destroyed quarter acre of vegetable crops such as tomato and lady’s finger, and over 50 plantain trees.

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A herd of wild elephants reportedly strayed into Maachampattu village and destroyed plantain trees and vegetable crops in Pernambut taluk of Vellore district in the early hours of Sunday.

“The pachyderm had strayed into the border of the village and raided the crops and headed back into the forest at dawn,” a villager said.

While the village is situated just a kilometre away from the reserved forest area, it was the first time in the last few years that elephants had come near the village and destroyed the crops, the villager added.

A Forest department officer said that around seven elephants strayed into the farmland and destroyed quarter acre of vegetable crops such as tomato and lady’s finger, and over 50 plantain trees.

Tomatoes and plantain trees were most affected in the two-acre land, causing a loss of Rs 1.5 lakh, the villager said.

The officer added that a team had ventured into the Reserved Forest to track the movements of the pachyderm. Further investigations are underway.

