Video of Tamil Nadu policeman thrashing thief for confession goes viral, leads to cop's transfer

Published: 23rd December 2019 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

CUDDALORE: After a video of thrashing a thief by the head constable of Tiruppapuliyur station went viral on social media, the police personnel was transferred to the Armed Reserve here on Saturday.

As per official sources, one Manikandan of Srimushnam had come to Cuddalore for personal work on Friday. But, as he could not find any late-night bus, he decided to rest at the bus terminal.

Noticing this, one Vijayamurthy (44) of Villupuram decided to steal Manikandan’s mobile phone and bracelet from his hand, said police sources. But as Vijayamurthy managed to steal and escape, the passersby caught him and handed him over to the police.

Although Vijayamurthy confessed to stealing the mobile phone, he denied stealing the bracelet from Manikandan, said sources.

Thrimavalavan, the head constable of Tiruppapuliyur station who was conducting an inquiry, thrashed the accused with a lathi, resulting the man to ultimately confess his crime.

However, a passerby who filmed the brutal act uploaded the video on social media. As it went viral, the personnel was transferred to AR. 
 

