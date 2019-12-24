10 Kanchi villages picked for farmer database plan

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ten villages in Kancheepuram have been selected for a pilot project on the Integrated Farmer Database Scheme by the Central government, say sources in the State agriculture department.

Sample studies are being undertaken by the Central government officials to identify beneficiaries under the income transfer scheme PM-KISAN.

The scheme gives Rs 6,000 cash per year to every farm household in the country, apart from other benefits such as soil health cards, which helps the government build a new farmers’ database.

“They have been selecting one district in each State for this pilot. In Tamil Nadu, they have chosen Kancheepuram,” said a source in the State department.

Farm subsidies worth thousands of crores including cheap insurance, fertilisers and credit-to-cash transfers suffer from leakages because very little information about individual farmers is centrally available at the State level.

It is learnt that the massive data bank on the farmers would be ready for release by June 2020. “Once the exercise in Kancheepuram is completed, then the entire state will be selected under the scheme,” official sources said.

It is learnt that the project is being jointly done by agriculture department in tandem with the Information and Technology Ministry and its National e-governance Division (NEGD) wing, to meet the deadline of the mega data project.

With the help of this database and use of technology, life of the small and marginal farmers of the country would witness a sea change. The data will empower the farmers as well as the state to access all financial and farming-related information, ranging from soil testing to flood alerts, and from satellite imagery to land revenue records.

This also comes after an internal working group of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has voiced concern over lack of database of the Indian agriculture sector due to which the planning or policy formulation lacks effectiveness and is difficult to monitor.

It had suggested that Union government with the help of state governments should develop a centralised database capturing details related to crops cultivated, cropping pattern, output, sown/irrigated area, health of soil, natural calamity, etc.

It also suggested that the database should also capture farmer-wise information like identity, land records, loan availed, subsidy given, insurance and details of crop cultivated.