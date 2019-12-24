Home States Tamil Nadu

10 Kanchi villages picked for farmer database plan

Farmers will get access to finance and farm-related information

Published: 24th December 2019 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ten villages in Kancheepuram have been selected for a pilot project on the Integrated Farmer Database Scheme by the Central government, say sources in the State agriculture department. 

Sample studies are being undertaken by the Central government officials to identify beneficiaries under the income transfer scheme PM-KISAN.  

The scheme gives Rs 6,000 cash per year to every farm household in the country, apart from other benefits such as soil health cards, which helps the government build a new farmers’ database.  

“They have been selecting one district in each State for this pilot. In Tamil Nadu, they have chosen Kancheepuram,” said a source in the State department.

Farm subsidies worth thousands of crores including cheap insurance, fertilisers and credit-to-cash transfers suffer from leakages because very little information about individual farmers is centrally available at the State level.

It is learnt that the massive data bank on the farmers would be ready for release by June 2020. “Once the exercise in Kancheepuram is completed, then the entire state will be selected under the scheme,” official sources said.

It is learnt that the project is being jointly done by agriculture department in tandem with the Information and Technology Ministry and its National e-governance Division (NEGD) wing, to meet the deadline of the mega data project.

With the help of this database and use of technology, life of the small and marginal farmers of the country would witness a sea change. The data will empower the farmers as well as the state to access all financial and farming-related information, ranging from soil testing to flood alerts, and from satellite imagery to land revenue records.

This also comes after an internal working group of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has voiced concern over lack of database of the Indian agriculture sector due to which the planning or policy formulation lacks effectiveness and is difficult to monitor.

It had suggested that Union government with the help of state governments should develop a centralised database capturing details related to crops cultivated, cropping pattern, output, sown/irrigated area, health of soil, natural calamity, etc.

It also suggested that the database should also capture farmer-wise information like identity, land records, loan availed, subsidy given, insurance and details of crop cultivated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp