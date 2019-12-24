Home States Tamil Nadu

CM EPS hands over Rs 1 crore for Tamil Chair in University of Houston

OPS also presented cheque for Rs 7 lakh as his personal contribution for the Tamil Chair

Published: 24th December 2019 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

EPS handing over a cheque for `1 crore to Sam Kannappan, for setting up of a Tamil Chair in the University of Houston | express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday handed over a cheque for `1 crore towards Tamil Nadu government’s contribution for setting up of a Tamil Chair in the University of Houston, to Sam Kannappan, chairman of Houston Tamil Chair, the organisation has been taking efforts to establish a Tamil Chair in the university. Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture, K Pandiarajan and senior officials, were present on the occasion.

Former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa introduced the scheme to establish Tamil Chairs in leading universities in the country. As a continuation of this, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on June 28 last announced that Tamil Chairs would continue to be set up in educational institutions in other States in India as well as in foreign countries where Tamils live in large numbers.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam presented a cheque for `7 lakh as his personal contribution towards establishing a Tamil Chair in the University of Houston. Sam Kannappan, Chairman of the Houston Tamil Chair received the donation.

Bicycles for students
Meanwhile, the CM commenced the first phase of distribution of bicycles to students of plus one for 2019-20. During this phase students of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Ranipet, Thirupathur, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi will get bicycles. Nine students from these districts received bicycles from the CM in person. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan and senior officials were present.

Incentive to sportperson
The CM also honoured bodybuilder S Baskaran, who was accorded Arjuna award for his achievements in national and international events. Bhaskaran won gold in the 10th edition of World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship at Thailand in 2018.  He also won a gold in the 52nd Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship last year. An official release said as a special case, the CM honoured Bhaskaran with an incentive of `25 lakh and his coach M Arasu with an incentive of `3.75 lakh.

