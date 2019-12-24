EPS, OPS celebrate Christmas at Mercy Home

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Monday took part in Christmas celebrations at the Votive Shrine of the Immaculate Heart of Mary at Kilpauk and presented gifts to inmates of Mercy Home located in the complex of the shrine.

The celebrations were organised by AIADMK, in which party presidium chairman E Madhusudanan, Ministers including KA Sengottaiyan, K Pandiarajan and P Benjamin, State Minorities Commission chairman D John Mahendran, spokespersons B Valarmathi, JCD Prabhakar, S Gokula Indira and many party functionaries were present on the occasion. An AIADMK release said since the elections for rural local bodies are just a few days away, Christmas celebrations was a low key affair this year.

Palaniswami and Panneerselvam spent around an hour with the inmates of the home and offered prayers. They also cut a cake and presented sarees and dhoties to them.