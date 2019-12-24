Five held in connection with death of a techie

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Kuniyamuthur police have detained five suspects in a case related to the death of a software engineer near Sundarapuram, on Sunday.

The deceased person was identified as Sakthivel (42), who resided at Kallukuzhi street in Kurichi near Sundarapuram. He was a software engineer and a native of Tirunelveli. Police said Sakthivel had been in touch with only one person in his family due to a feud. However, his mobile phone had been switched off for the past four months.

It was when Sakthivel’s family members visited his house on Sunday that they found the software engineer dead. His body was charred and the front door of his house was left open too. The Kuniyamuthur police were informed and an investigation on the matter began immediately.

A team of doctors performed postmortem exam at the residence as the body was almost in a decomposed state, said the police. It was confirmed that it was indeed Sakthivel after the doctors found a rudraksha around his neck. A special team began investigating the neighbours and relatives.

Suspects lived nearby

A couple and three others who lived nearby were held on suspicion. “We suspect that the two, along with three friends of theirs, might be involved in the crime. The probe is on,” said a senior police officer